Bridgeworth, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 140 stocks valued at a total of $432.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(14.23%), VXF(8.38%), and IVOO(8.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bridgeworth, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Bridgeworth, LLC bought 56,114 shares of ARCA:IVOO for a total holding of 242,778. The trade had a 1.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.76.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF traded for a price of $162.33 per share and a market cap of $1.39Bil. The stock has returned -11.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.00.

Bridgeworth, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VXF by 58,182 shares. The trade had a 1.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.56.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF traded for a price of $136.1839 per share and a market cap of $13.09Bil. The stock has returned -28.62% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Bridgeworth, LLC bought 141,691 shares of ARCA:SCHP for a total holding of 318,741. The trade had a 1.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.01.

On 10/28/2022, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF traded for a price of $52.51 per share and a market cap of $14.30Bil. The stock has returned -12.20% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 159,164 shares in ARCA:SPLG, giving the stock a 1.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.53 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $45 per share and a market cap of $13.96Bil. The stock has returned -14.99% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

During the quarter, Bridgeworth, LLC bought 20,045 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 187,258. The trade had a 1.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $351.71 per share and a market cap of $260.47Bil. The stock has returned -15.67% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

