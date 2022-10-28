Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 61 stocks valued at a total of $296.00Mil. The top holdings were VEA(10.75%), LDUR(10.13%), and VTIP(9.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 40,613 shares in ARCA:STIP, giving the stock a 1.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.03 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $97.455 per share and a market cap of $12.12Bil. The stock has returned -2.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC bought 37,905 shares of ARCA:LDUR for a total holding of 316,730. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.22.

On 10/28/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $94.03 per share and a market cap of $1.46Bil. The stock has returned -5.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC bought 94,142 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 875,379. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $38.65 per share and a market cap of $90.04Bil. The stock has returned -23.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.36.

During the quarter, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC bought 26,357 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 261,366. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.7.

On 10/28/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $95.21 per share and a market cap of $77.48Bil. The stock has returned -15.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPSB by 68,803 shares. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.58.

On 10/28/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $29.1575 per share and a market cap of $7.11Bil. The stock has returned -4.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

