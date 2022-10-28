ESL Trust Services, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 21 stocks valued at a total of $269.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(15.27%), VIGI(11.10%), and SCHD(10.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ESL Trust Services, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ESL Trust Services, LLC bought 940 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 114,567. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/28/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $384.27 per share and a market cap of $289.10Bil. The stock has returned -15.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 5,941-share investment in NYSE:GSK. Previously, the stock had a 0.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.57 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, GSK PLC traded for a price of $32.995 per share and a market cap of $66.54Bil. The stock has returned -15.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GSK PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-book ratio of 3.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.54 and a price-sales ratio of 1.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, ESL Trust Services, LLC bought 6,171 shares of ARCA:QLTA for a total holding of 17,970. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.02.

On 10/28/2022, iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $44.89 per share and a market cap of $783.83Mil. The stock has returned -18.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, ESL Trust Services, LLC bought 4,035 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 444,020. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.31.

On 10/28/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $73.12 per share and a market cap of $39.62Bil. The stock has returned -2.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, ESL Trust Services, LLC bought 9,920 shares of NAS:FALN for a total holding of 990,831. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.94.

On 10/28/2022, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF traded for a price of $24.45 per share and a market cap of $1.76Bil. The stock has returned -15.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 7.04.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

