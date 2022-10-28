Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 189 stocks valued at a total of $306.00Mil. The top holdings were SPYG(5.12%), SPTM(4.89%), and IJH(3.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. reduced their investment in BATS:IEFA by 135,341 shares. The trade had a 2.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.8.

On 10/28/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $55.82 per share and a market cap of $79.81Bil. The stock has returned -24.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 83,901 shares in ARCA:AVUV, giving the stock a 1.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.92 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $75.7932 per share and a market cap of $4.08Bil. The stock has returned -2.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.21.

The guru established a new position worth 130,278 shares in ARCA:SPYV, giving the stock a 1.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.75 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $38.04 per share and a market cap of $12.86Bil. The stock has returned -5.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. reduced their investment in ARCA:IEMG by 99,851 shares. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.93.

On 10/28/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.19 per share and a market cap of $55.27Bil. The stock has returned -31.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 24,747 shares. The trade had a 1.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $192.29 per share and a market cap of $256.59Bil. The stock has returned -17.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.11.

