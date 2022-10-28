Austin Private Wealth, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 135 stocks valued at a total of $476.00Mil. The top holdings were VONE(13.56%), SPLG(10.49%), and VTWO(9.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Austin Private Wealth, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Austin Private Wealth, LLC bought 134,111 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 142,879. The trade had a 2.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.91.

On 10/28/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $101.68 per share and a market cap of $28.44Bil. The stock has returned -10.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 187,546 shares in ARCA:BIV, giving the stock a 2.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $77.06 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.09 per share and a market cap of $12.23Bil. The stock has returned -15.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Austin Private Wealth, LLC bought 197,673 shares of ARCA:SPLG for a total holding of 1,190,572. The trade had a 1.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.53.

On 10/28/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $45 per share and a market cap of $13.96Bil. The stock has returned -14.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

During the quarter, Austin Private Wealth, LLC bought 290,162 shares of BATS:GOVT for a total holding of 806,902. The trade had a 1.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.61.

On 10/28/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.5102 per share and a market cap of $21.63Bil. The stock has returned -13.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Austin Private Wealth, LLC bought 79,127 shares of BATS:EFG for a total holding of 266,249. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.57.

On 10/28/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF traded for a price of $76.39 per share and a market cap of $9.03Bil. The stock has returned -29.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.93.

