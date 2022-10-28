Sunflower Bank, N.A. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 116 stocks valued at a total of $441.00Mil. The top holdings were ADM(23.73%), VXUS(11.39%), and SPSB(9.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sunflower Bank, N.A.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Sunflower Bank, N.A. reduced their investment in NYSE:KO by 69,831 shares. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.15.

On 10/28/2022, Coca-Cola Co traded for a price of $59.87 per share and a market cap of $257.44Bil. The stock has returned 10.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Co has a price-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-book ratio of 11.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.01 and a price-sales ratio of 6.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Sunflower Bank, N.A. reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 11,426 shares. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 10/28/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $382.6399 per share and a market cap of $358.01Bil. The stock has returned -15.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00, a price-book ratio of 3.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.17 and a price-sales ratio of 2.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Sunflower Bank, N.A. reduced their investment in ARCA:BIV by 50,201 shares. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.06.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.09 per share and a market cap of $12.23Bil. The stock has returned -15.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Sunflower Bank, N.A. reduced their investment in NAS:VXUS by 66,109 shares. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.92.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard Total International Stock traded for a price of $47.4 per share and a market cap of $44.47Bil. The stock has returned -24.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Stock has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.42.

Sunflower Bank, N.A. reduced their investment in BATS:JPIB by 51,828 shares. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.57.

On 10/28/2022, JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF traded for a price of $44.49 per share and a market cap of $297.42Mil. The stock has returned -10.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 4.73.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

