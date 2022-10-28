Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3418 MONROE STREET MADISON, WI 53711

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 215 stocks valued at a total of $310.00Mil. The top holdings were LMBS(6.01%), SPLG(4.09%), and SPDW(3.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced their investment in BATS:FCTR by 353,498 shares. The trade had a 3.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.33.

On 10/28/2022, First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF traded for a price of $28.73 per share and a market cap of $312.50Mil. The stock has returned -17.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.51.

During the quarter, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought 117,585 shares of NAS:RDVY for a total holding of 151,932. The trade had a 1.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.79.

On 10/28/2022, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF traded for a price of $43.34 per share and a market cap of $7.93Bil. The stock has returned -12.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.98.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FTSL by 62,526 shares. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.57.

On 10/28/2022, FIRST TR EXCHANGE4 traded for a price of $44.58 per share and a market cap of $2.92Bil. The stock has returned -3.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FIRST TR EXCHANGE4 has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought 112,783 shares of ARCA:UCON for a total holding of 310,960. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.4.

On 10/28/2022, First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF traded for a price of $23.695 per share and a market cap of $1.25Bil. The stock has returned -7.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought 42,166 shares of ARCA:JEPI for a total holding of 61,276. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.6.

On 10/28/2022, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $54.0599 per share and a market cap of $14.00Bil. The stock has returned -3.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.79.

