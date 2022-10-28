Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1818 MARKET STREET PHILADELPHIA, PA 19103

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 81 stocks valued at a total of $232.00Mil. The top holdings were BSV(20.18%), VTI(18.47%), and VIG(11.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 151,567 shares in NAS:QQQM, giving the stock a 7.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $123.94 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF traded for a price of $113.42 per share and a market cap of $5.03Bil. The stock has returned -27.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 6.34.

Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 38,291 shares. The trade had a 4.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 10/28/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $275.19 per share and a market cap of $150.07Bil. The stock has returned -28.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPYG by 93,008 shares. The trade had a 2.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.14.

On 10/28/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $51.91 per share and a market cap of $12.50Bil. The stock has returned -24.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 6.05.

During the quarter, Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC bought 35,858 shares of ARCA:VIG for a total holding of 203,549. The trade had a 2.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.19.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $147.09 per share and a market cap of $61.73Bil. The stock has returned -8.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.86.

During the quarter, Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC bought 112,313 shares of ARCA:SPAB for a total holding of 172,965. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.1.

On 10/28/2022, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $24.6704 per share and a market cap of $5.88Bil. The stock has returned -15.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.