MTM Investment Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 258 stocks valued at a total of $174.00Mil. The top holdings were LOW(4.83%), AAPL(4.37%), and MSFT(3.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MTM Investment Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MTM Investment Management, LLC bought 3,445 shares of ARCA:XLV for a total holding of 18,674. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $128.37.

On 10/28/2022, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $130.94 per share and a market cap of $39.18Bil. The stock has returned 0.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 4.31.

During the quarter, MTM Investment Management, LLC bought 6,455 shares of NYSE:TJX for a total holding of 15,505. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.81.

On 10/28/2022, TJX Companies Inc traded for a price of $72.07 per share and a market cap of $83.49Bil. The stock has returned 13.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TJX Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-book ratio of 15.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.77 and a price-sales ratio of 1.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 4,258-share investment in NAS:AMAT. Previously, the stock had a 0.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.43 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Applied Materials Inc traded for a price of $88.55 per share and a market cap of $74.86Bil. The stock has returned -35.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Applied Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-book ratio of 6.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.28 and a price-sales ratio of 3.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

MTM Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TGT by 2,154 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.1.

On 10/28/2022, Target Corp traded for a price of $164.97 per share and a market cap of $75.75Bil. The stock has returned -34.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-book ratio of 7.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.86 and a price-sales ratio of 0.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 1,507 shares in NYSE:IQV, giving the stock a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $219.07 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, IQVIA Holdings Inc traded for a price of $202.525 per share and a market cap of $37.56Bil. The stock has returned -21.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IQVIA Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.48, a price-book ratio of 7.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.17 and a price-sales ratio of 2.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

