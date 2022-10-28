Newport Capital Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

12 BROAD STREET RED BANK, NJ 07701

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 62 stocks valued at a total of $193.00Mil. The top holdings were VGSH(11.22%), BND(10.66%), and AJG(10.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Newport Capital Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Newport Capital Group, LLC bought 186,136 shares of NAS:VGSH for a total holding of 371,189. The trade had a 5.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.41.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.75 per share and a market cap of $16.70Bil. The stock has returned -4.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Newport Capital Group, LLC bought 143,370 shares of NAS:BND for a total holding of 280,888. The trade had a 5.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.52.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $70.555 per share and a market cap of $80.12Bil. The stock has returned -15.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Newport Capital Group, LLC bought 59,333 shares of NYSE:AJG for a total holding of 118,653. The trade had a 5.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $177.51.

On 10/28/2022, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co traded for a price of $186.5175 per share and a market cap of $37.34Bil. The stock has returned 10.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-book ratio of 4.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.13 and a price-sales ratio of 4.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Newport Capital Group, LLC bought 68,357 shares of ARCA:IWD for a total holding of 136,902. The trade had a 4.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $149.34.

On 10/28/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF traded for a price of $148.47 per share and a market cap of $51.72Bil. The stock has returned -7.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.00.

During the quarter, Newport Capital Group, LLC bought 34,180 shares of ARCA:IWF for a total holding of 68,641. The trade had a 3.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $234.63.

On 10/28/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $220.49 per share and a market cap of $58.04Bil. The stock has returned -25.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

