LEE JOHNSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 26 stocks valued at a total of $48.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(16.61%), MSFT(9.06%), and AMZN(8.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LEE JOHNSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 164,147-share investment in ARCA:XLE. Previously, the stock had a 13.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.94 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $89.28 per share and a market cap of $42.28Bil. The stock has returned 61.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.13.

The guru sold out of their 88,537-share investment in ARCA:XLV. Previously, the stock had a 13.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $128.37 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $130.94 per share and a market cap of $39.18Bil. The stock has returned 0.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 4.31.

The guru sold out of their 36,962-share investment in NAS:QQQ. Previously, the stock had a 12.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $301.34 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $275.19 per share and a market cap of $150.07Bil. The stock has returned -28.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 29,334 shares in NAS:META, giving the stock a 8.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $162.08 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $100.1404 per share and a market cap of $263.22Bil. The stock has returned -68.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-book ratio of 2.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.47 and a price-sales ratio of 2.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, LEE JOHNSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 34,719 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 37,539. The trade had a 8.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 10/28/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $100.265 per share and a market cap of $1,130.41Bil. The stock has returned -34.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 99.43, a price-book ratio of 8.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.56 and a price-sales ratio of 2.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

