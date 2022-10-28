HARBOR CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 156 stocks valued at a total of $108.00Mil. The top holdings were AMZN(4.19%), LRCX(3.57%), and TSLA(3.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HARBOR CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 16,692-share investment in NAS:TEAM. Previously, the stock had a 2.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $233.56 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Atlassian Corp traded for a price of $198.6 per share and a market cap of $50.48Bil. The stock has returned -52.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atlassian Corp has a price-book ratio of 150.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -111.57 and a price-sales ratio of 17.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 26,817-share investment in NYSE:AVLR. Previously, the stock had a 1.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.61 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Avalara Inc traded for a price of $93.48 per share and a market cap of $8.28Bil. The stock has returned -47.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Avalara Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -67.76 and a price-sales ratio of 10.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 22,978-share investment in NYSE:ZEN. Previously, the stock had a 1.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.89 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Zendesk Inc traded for a price of $76.3699 per share and a market cap of $9.38Bil. The stock has returned -38.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zendesk Inc has a price-book ratio of 28.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -48.92 and a price-sales ratio of 6.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

HARBOR CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:TWLO by 17,254 shares. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.91.

On 10/28/2022, Twilio Inc traded for a price of $74.42 per share and a market cap of $13.66Bil. The stock has returned -78.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twilio Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -13.54 and a price-sales ratio of 3.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, HARBOR CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC. bought 4,220 shares of NYSE:DHR for a total holding of 9,253. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $276.14.

On 10/28/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $248.86 per share and a market cap of $180.87Bil. The stock has returned -18.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-book ratio of 3.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.50 and a price-sales ratio of 5.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

