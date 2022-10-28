Wealthstream Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

60 EAST 42ND STREET NEW YORK, NY 10065

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 66 stocks valued at a total of $93.00Mil. The top holdings were DFUS(28.86%), IWV(12.14%), and IEFA(6.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Wealthstream Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 14,605 shares in ARCA:DFNM, giving the stock a 0.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.11 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $46.53 per share and a market cap of $579.89Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Wealthstream Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 3,765 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/28/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $151.405 per share and a market cap of $2,405.63Bil. The stock has returned -1.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-book ratio of 41.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.81 and a price-sales ratio of 6.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Wealthstream Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:BND by 5,952 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.52.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $70.555 per share and a market cap of $80.12Bil. The stock has returned -15.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Wealthstream Advisors, Inc. bought 17,286 shares of ARCA:DFAI for a total holding of 27,846. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.08.

On 10/28/2022, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $22.895 per share and a market cap of $2.25Bil. The stock has returned -21.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.35.

Wealthstream Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:BSV by 4,251 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.21.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.74 per share and a market cap of $37.73Bil. The stock has returned -6.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

