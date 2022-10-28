BetterWealth, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1475 SARATOGA AVENUE SAN JOSE, CA 95129

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 36 stocks valued at a total of $194.00Mil. The top holdings were DFAC(30.18%), AAPL(11.80%), and DFAX(7.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BetterWealth, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BetterWealth, LLC bought 75,792 shares of ARCA:DFAC for a total holding of 2,637,482. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.55.

On 10/28/2022, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $24.18 per share and a market cap of $15.11Bil. The stock has returned -13.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.67.

BetterWealth, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 7,828 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/28/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $151.405 per share and a market cap of $2,405.63Bil. The stock has returned -1.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-book ratio of 41.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.81 and a price-sales ratio of 6.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, BetterWealth, LLC bought 38,867 shares of ARCA:DUHP for a total holding of 713,159. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.67.

On 10/28/2022, Dimensional US High Profitability ETF traded for a price of $23.32 per share and a market cap of $1.05Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 7.13.

During the quarter, BetterWealth, LLC bought 33,123 shares of ARCA:DFEM for a total holding of 461,826. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.95.

On 10/28/2022, Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $20.21 per share and a market cap of $670.00Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.23.

BetterWealth, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:USMV by 10,052 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.77.

On 10/28/2022, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $70.46 per share and a market cap of $28.55Bil. The stock has returned -7.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.80.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.