PORT ANGELES, Wash., Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Fed Bank, subsidiary of First Northwest Bancorp ( FNWB), has scheduled its Centennial Celebration for September 3, 2023. The free community event will take place in its hometown of Port Angeles in the area around Field Arts & Events Hall.



“Our bank was founded in Port Angeles in 1923,” said Matt Deines, CEO of First Fed. “While we have expanded significantly since then, our commitment to our customers and communities has only grown stronger over the last 100 years.”

"Our goal is to celebrate this major milestone with our team members, customers, and community,” said Derek Brown, Chief HR and Marketing Officer. “We appreciate the support of everyone who made it possible.”

Everyone is invited to enjoy the festivities which will include fireworks, food trucks, beer garden, family activities, and live music performed by PNW bands. The performance line up will be announced next year when it is finalized.

“Our team looks forward to seeing familiar faces and meeting new people. We're excited to celebrate with you!” Deines shared.

The save-the-date is included in the Proudly PNW 2023 calendar, available at First Fed branches starting on October 31, 2022. The calendar also includes a scavenger hunt with 10 prizes available.

About FNWB

First Northwest Bancorp ( FNWB) is a financial holding company engaged in investment activities including the business activity of its subsidiary, First Fed Bank, along with other fintech partnerships. First Fed is a small business-focused financial institution which has served its customers and communities since 1923. Currently First Fed has 16 locations in Washington state including 12 full-service branches. First Fed’s business and operating strategy is focused on building sustainable earnings by delivering a full array of financial products and services for individuals, small business, and commercial customers. Additionally, First Fed focuses on strategic partnerships with financial technology (“fintech”) companies to develop and deploy digitally focused financial solutions to meet customers’ needs on a broader scale. FNWB also invests in fintech companies directly as well as through select venture capital partners. In 2022, the Company made a minority investment in Meriwether Group, a boutique investment banking and accelerator firm. In 2021, the Company entered a joint venture to found Quin Ventures, Inc., a fintech focused on financial wellness and lifestyle protection for consumers nationwide. Other fintech partnership initiatives include banking-as-a-service, digital payments and marketplace lending. First Northwest Bancorp was incorporated in 2012. The Company completed its initial public offering in 2015 under the ticker symbol FNWB and is headquartered in Port Angeles, Washington.

First Fed Bank has been recognized by Puget Sound Business Journal as a best workplace, middle market fast 50, and top corporate philanthropist in 2022. By popular vote, First Fed received 2022 awards for Best Bank in the Best of the Northwest, Best Bank in Best of the Peninsula (Clallam and Jefferson), and Best Financial Advisor in Jefferson County. Also, the community bank received a best-in-state bank award from Forbes in 2021. First Fed is a Member FDIC and equal housing lender.

Contact:

Matthew P. Deines

President & CEO

360-457-0461