Travel+%2B+Leisure+GO, the eponymous subscription travel club of the iconic magazine, has been named presenting sponsor for the New+York+International+Travel+Show (NYITS), the world-class travel industry trade and consumer travel event featuring educational seminars and a major exhibition floor showcasing global travel companies.

Taking place Friday, Oct. 28 to Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, the show will bring the new travel club to the mainstage of a travel event for the first time, offering a chance for consumers to learn about the benefits of membership.

“We are delighted to bring the most trusted brand in travel to New York City for the first major post-pandemic consumer travel show at the Javits Center,” said Fiona Downing, Chief Membership Officer, Panorama and Travel + Leisure Clubs. “With travel’s resurgence over the last year, it is clear consumers are seeking a trusted authority delivering value; they’ll find all that and more in the Travel + Leisure GO experience.”

Featuring bookable itineraries inspired by the pages of the magazine, Travel + Leisure GO distinguishes itself as the must-have travel membership for adventure-seekers and savvy travelers. Travel + Leisure GO members receive great discounts on hotels and resorts, along with preferred pricing on excursions, activities, car rentals, and the services of a personal travel concierge. To access the exclusive perks, Travel + Leisure GO has both monthly and annual membership options. Travelers can learn more at go.travelandleisure.com.

NYITS attendees visiting the Travel + Leisure GO booth, located in the entrance of the event’s tradeshow floor, will have the opportunity to learn about membership and sign-up for a free trial. Attendees will also have an opportunity to learn about top travel trends from Travel + Leisure executives, including during a keynote panel on Saturday and Sunday entitled “How Top Travel Experts See Travel in 2023.”

The three-day ITS event, themed around ‘The Future of Travel,’ will include an opening day dedicated to travel professionals and the media, continuing with two-days of consumer activations including an exhibition floor of exciting international destinations, hotels and resorts, travel companies, cruise lines, and travel products. To register for or to learn more about ITS, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nyinternationaltravelshow.com%2F.

About Travel + Leisure Co.

Travel + Leisure Co. is the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, with nearly 20 travel brands across its resort, travel club, and lifestyle portfolio. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the largest vacation ownership company with more than 245 vacation club resort locations across the globe, and the world’s foremost membership travel business that includes the largest vacation exchange company and subscription travel brands, featuring top travel content and travel services including the brand’s eponymous travel club. We put the world on vacation. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com.

