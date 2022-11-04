Large Scale Market Tasting Strategy as First Step to Accepting Supermarket Launch Opportunity

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2022 / Health Advance, Inc. (OTC PINK:HADV) www.HealthAdvanceGroup.com is doing a clever dance move for its new CBD infusion beverage that may catapult its www.66Bevs.com brand into a higher than expected public profile. Industry watchers will be interested to see how this turns out.

Health Advance announced on August 24th that it was soon receiving opening inventory of its new CBD infused de-alcoholized wine at its Western New York warehouse in preparation for brand launch. Ordinarily this would have meant a series of trial orders into smaller retailers and then climbing the ranks of store groups, gradually gaining credibility along the way.

However, bigger doors have opened for Health Advance as a result of positive reaction from the trade press to distributed samples in September and October. Health Advance is adjusting its utilization of this first production run. Instead of releasing www.66Bevs.com through conventional trade channels, the company is being offered the prospect of a major regional exclusive launch with a respected supermarket chain catering to Health Advance's target market. This would be accompanied by a substantial order that exceeds all inventory that is currently available.

The announced shift in 66° Beverage Company strategy is to utilize initially manufactured inventory for large scale consumer market tasting and consumer focus work in preparation for the cooperative launch. The purpose of the consumer research is to confirm which of the brand's three varietals to emphasize in the regional supermarket roll-out, and also to make final choices in collaboration with the target retailer on certain points of branding emphasis. This strategy shift could position Health Advance with a quick seven digit opening sales volume for its new beverage brand. More will be known about the status of this initiative in November. In the meantime, Health Advance will soon announce its first local retail partners outside of the possible exclusivity zone. This will provide www.66Bevs.com with diverse market development experience.

The new formulation www.66Bevs.com sets the bar high for innovation and quality. Available in 3 variants - Rosé, White Wine, and Red Wine - each can of 66° Beverage Company contains 25mg of broad spectrum Cannabidiol (CBD), especially formulated to take effect within 10 to 20 minutes from consumption. The wines are made from high quality non-GMO grapes from California, which then undergo a special de-alcoholization process that combines the pleasingly familiar wine taste with significantly lower calories, sugar and carbohydrates.

66° Beverage Company is targeting maximum enjoyment and health benefits minus the intoxication, catering to a surging interest amongst today's consumers for interesting adult beverages with a twist. First allocation of the newly produced inventory went to media and marketing organizations to help develop brand messaging for the emergent product. Early results were positive, leading to the potential regional supermarket launch breakthrough.

The CBD beverage initiative is the most consumer-ready of Health Advance's new business initiatives, however, its other projects are catching up. The company is presently negotiating with management candidates to oversee commencement of the nutraceutical sales trials that were announced on October 12th. A spin-off product initiative under the supervision of its head of medical research, Dr. Alvin Pettle, in the realm of female sexual health, is now considering suitable strategic partnerships for commercialization.

www.66Bevs.com may get the boost of a prominent regional supermarket launch if special consumer market tasting research confirms good first impressions that have been noted within the industry. The new brand is tapping into emerging interest by consumers in adult lifestyle beverages

to maximize their pleasure, wellness and quality of life.

ABOUT HEALTH ADVANCE INC: Since its founding in 2010, Health Advance Inc has targeted health and appearance related concepts. Health Advance is a Current Information tier filer with OTC Markets in the Alternative Reporting Guideline category. Through a separate subsidiary, Courtship Wines, Health Advance Inc is launching CBD infused beverages with de-alcoholized bases, starting in New York State, in 2022, where the company first received appropriate licensing. Health Advance is also commencing personal health product development and marketing. Health Advance Inc is organizing these initiatives in cooperation with external organizations, including Winning Brands Corporation and subject matter experts in a number of fields.

Safe Harbor: Statements contained in this news release, other than those identifying historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company's future expectations, including but not limited to revenues and earnings, technology efficacy, strategies and plans, are subject to safe harbors protection. Actual Company results and performance may be materially different from any future results, performance, strategies, plans, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

