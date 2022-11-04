The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in BTRS Holdings Inc. (“BTRS” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BTRS) for potential breaches of fiduciary duty on the part of its directors and management in connection with the Company’s agreement to be acquired by EQT X Fund, an affiliate of private equity firm EQT.

The investigation focuses on determining if the BTRS Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether EQT X Fund is underpaying for the Company.

