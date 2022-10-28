Securian Asset Management, Inc recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 935 stocks valued at a total of $3.35Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.29%), MSFT(4.40%), and USMV(3.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Securian Asset Management, Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 858,000 shares in ARCA:SCHD, giving the stock a 1.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.31 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $74.0801 per share and a market cap of $40.31Bil. The stock has returned -1.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Securian Asset Management, Inc bought 967,980 shares of ARCA:SPLV for a total holding of 1,155,021. The trade had a 1.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.07.

On 10/28/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF traded for a price of $61.685 per share and a market cap of $10.12Bil. The stock has returned -1.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Securian Asset Management, Inc reduced their investment in NYSE:PLD by 476,054 shares. The trade had a 1.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.02.

On 10/28/2022, Prologis Inc traded for a price of $112.76 per share and a market cap of $105.07Bil. The stock has returned -21.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prologis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-book ratio of 2.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.21 and a price-sales ratio of 17.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Securian Asset Management, Inc reduced their investment in NAS:EQIX by 60,436 shares. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $653.33.

On 10/28/2022, Equinix Inc traded for a price of $573.54 per share and a market cap of $53.05Bil. The stock has returned -30.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Equinix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 81.46, a price-book ratio of 4.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.12 and a price-sales ratio of 7.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Securian Asset Management, Inc reduced their investment in NYSE:WELL by 374,497 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.17.

On 10/28/2022, Welltower OP LLC traded for a price of $60.955 per share and a market cap of $28.64Bil. The stock has returned -23.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Welltower OP LLC has a price-earnings ratio of 68.44, a price-book ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.47 and a price-sales ratio of 5.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

