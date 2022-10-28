Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 96 stocks valued at a total of $159.00Mil. The top holdings were IJS(15.84%), SPY(8.98%), and IVV(7.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 3,903 shares. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/28/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $389.44 per share and a market cap of $294.80Bil. The stock has returned -14.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. bought 24,508 shares of ARCA:EWJ for a total holding of 132,622. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.56.

On 10/28/2022, iShares MSCI Japan ETF traded for a price of $50.095 per share and a market cap of $8.42Bil. The stock has returned -25.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. bought 8,850 shares of ARCA:IJS for a total holding of 305,391. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.01.

On 10/28/2022, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF traded for a price of $94.06 per share and a market cap of $6.79Bil. The stock has returned -7.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. reduced their investment in ARCA:EPP by 14,911 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.71.

On 10/28/2022, iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF traded for a price of $37.95 per share and a market cap of $1.93Bil. The stock has returned -22.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 7,577 shares in BATS:ESGV, giving the stock a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $69.99 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF traded for a price of $67.4316 per share and a market cap of $5.69Bil. The stock has returned -20.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

