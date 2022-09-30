Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.265 per share on the Company's common stock payable December 16, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2022.

The Board of Directors also approved a 5% common stock dividend payable on December 19, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2022. Statements reflecting the issuance of shares as a result of the stock dividend should be mailed on or about December 19, 2022. No fractional shares will be issued, and shareholders will receive cash for such fractional interests based on the market value of the stock on the record date. The quarterly cash dividend will not be payable on any shares to be issued pursuant to the 5% stock dividend.

About Commerce Bancshares, Inc.

With $32.6 billion in assets1, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is a registered bank holding company offering a full line of banking services through its subsidiaries, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. One of its subsidiaries, Commerce Bank, leverages more than 155 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., Commerce Bank currently operates full-service banking facilities across the Midwest including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Denver. It also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line. Learn more at www.commercebank.com.

1. As of September 30, 2022

