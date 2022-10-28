NORTHWEST INVESTMENT COUNSELORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 515 stocks valued at a total of $305.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(6.22%), SCHF(5.92%), and WOOD(4.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NORTHWEST INVESTMENT COUNSELORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 62,206 shares in NAS:NEOG, giving the stock a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.14 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Neogen Corp traded for a price of $12.93 per share and a market cap of $2.80Bil. The stock has returned -68.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Neogen Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 38.16, a price-book ratio of 1.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 190.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.13 and a price-sales ratio of 2.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

NORTHWEST INVESTMENT COUNSELORS, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MMM by 5,429 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.19.

On 10/28/2022, 3M Co traded for a price of $125.795 per share and a market cap of $70.58Bil. The stock has returned -26.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-book ratio of 4.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.35 and a price-sales ratio of 2.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 10,285 shares in NYSE:MAS, giving the stock a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.05 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Masco Corp traded for a price of $47.03 per share and a market cap of $10.69Bil. The stock has returned -26.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Masco Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.93 and a price-sales ratio of 1.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, NORTHWEST INVESTMENT COUNSELORS, LLC bought 1,746 shares of NYSE:MCO for a total holding of 6,135. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $290.51.

On 10/28/2022, Moody's Corporation traded for a price of $267.42 per share and a market cap of $49.72Bil. The stock has returned -33.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Moody's Corporation has a price-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-book ratio of 21.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.55 and a price-sales ratio of 8.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

NORTHWEST INVESTMENT COUNSELORS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHA by 10,900 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.71.

On 10/28/2022, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $41.7 per share and a market cap of $13.64Bil. The stock has returned -19.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

