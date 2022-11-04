The board of directors of Macy's, Inc. today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 15.75 cents per share on Macy's, Inc.’s common stock, payable January 3, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2022.

About Macy’s, Inc.

At Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M), we are a trusted source for quality brands at great values from off-price to luxury. Across our iconic nameplates, including Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury, we help our customers express their unique style and celebrate special moments, big and small. Headquartered in New York City, we operate one of retail’s largest e-commerce businesses integrated with a nationwide footprint to deliver the most convenient and seamless shopping experience. Our purpose is to create a brighter future with bold representation – so we can realize the full potential of every one of us. For more information, visit macysinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221028005409/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership