GRIMES & COMPANY, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 271 stocks valued at a total of $1.92Bil. The top holdings were JPST(15.23%), SHV(13.93%), and IVV(4.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GRIMES & COMPANY, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, GRIMES & COMPANY, INC. bought 434,117 shares of ARCA:IWM for a total holding of 455,824. The trade had a 3.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $181.52.

On 10/28/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $182.5 per share and a market cap of $52.72Bil. The stock has returned -18.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

GRIMES & COMPANY, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:SHV by 301,129 shares. The trade had a 1.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.67.

On 10/28/2022, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $109.995 per share and a market cap of $24.19Bil. The stock has returned 0.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

GRIMES & COMPANY, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:JPST by 535,090 shares. The trade had a 1.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.87.

On 10/28/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.095 per share and a market cap of $22.58Bil. The stock has returned 0.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 306,775-share investment in ARCA:XLP. Previously, the stock had a 1.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.87 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $73.125 per share and a market cap of $15.77Bil. The stock has returned 5.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, GRIMES & COMPANY, INC. bought 166,501 shares of ARCA:XLV for a total holding of 418,852. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $128.37.

On 10/28/2022, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $132.565 per share and a market cap of $39.72Bil. The stock has returned 1.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

