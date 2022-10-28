KLINGENSTEIN FIELDS & CO LP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Klingenstein Fields & Co LLC is an investment management firm based out of New York City, New York. The company was originally established in 1989 by Kenneth D. Pollinger and Kenneth H. Fields, both of whom are still with the company today acting as its CEO and Chairman, respectively. Klingenstein Fields & Co conducts its research internally, utilizing a top down and bottom up investment approach. The company uses a fundamental methodology to make its investment decisions, allocating its assets in the value stocks of large cap companies within the public equity markets of the United States. Klingenstein Fields & Co invests most heavily in the consumer discretionary sector, which alone makes up over a sixth of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the finance, health care, industrials, information technology, and energy sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company holds its allocations for over 32 quarters on average and holds its top 10 allocations for 26.3 quarters on average. In the most recent quarter, Klingenstein Fields & Co has had a turnover rate of 14.35%. The company now operates with 30 employees of which 12 are investment professionals. Klingenstein Fields & Co manages about $3 billion in total assets under management spread across over 1,100 total accounts, all of which are discretionary accoutns except for 5 that make up $5.1 million of its assets under management. Both of the firm’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been decreasing in recent years with its total number of accounts having been once as high as over 1700 back in 2013 and its total assets under management having been over $4 billion three years ago. Klingenstein Fields & Co currently offers its Core Equity Strategy which focuses “primarily in mid and large capitalization stocks of high-quality companies.”

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 172 stocks valued at a total of $1.82Bil. The top holdings were PEP(4.51%), DIS(3.50%), and BRK.B(3.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were KLINGENSTEIN FIELDS & CO LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, KLINGENSTEIN FIELDS & CO LP bought 222,623 shares of ARCA:XLK for a total holding of 230,730. The trade had a 1.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.2.

On 10/28/2022, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $129.48 per share and a market cap of $38.95Bil. The stock has returned -18.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

KLINGENSTEIN FIELDS & CO LP reduced their investment in NYSE:CRM by 112,153 shares. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.57.

On 10/28/2022, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $162.205 per share and a market cap of $161.61Bil. The stock has returned -45.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 299.35, a price-book ratio of 2.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 42.25 and a price-sales ratio of 5.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

KLINGENSTEIN FIELDS & CO LP reduced their investment in NAS:ADBE by 41,494 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $378.38.

On 10/28/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $325.79 per share and a market cap of $153.46Bil. The stock has returned -49.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-book ratio of 10.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.19 and a price-sales ratio of 9.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

KLINGENSTEIN FIELDS & CO LP reduced their investment in NYSE:GSK by 121,712 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.57.

On 10/28/2022, GSK PLC traded for a price of $33.42 per share and a market cap of $68.96Bil. The stock has returned -17.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GSK PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-book ratio of 3.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.65 and a price-sales ratio of 1.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, KLINGENSTEIN FIELDS & CO LP bought 50,963 shares of NAS:COIN for a total holding of 105,898. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.82.

On 10/28/2022, Coinbase Global Inc traded for a price of $71.14 per share and a market cap of $15.66Bil. The stock has returned -77.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coinbase Global Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -28.95 and a price-sales ratio of 2.87.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

