Lafayette Investments, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 117 stocks valued at a total of $324.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(10.83%), MKL(6.74%), and PGR(3.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Lafayette Investments, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 25,978 shares in NYSE:AOS, giving the stock a 0.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.43 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, A.O. Smith Corp traded for a price of $54.21 per share and a market cap of $8.62Bil. The stock has returned -21.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, A.O. Smith Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-book ratio of 4.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.45 and a price-sales ratio of 2.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:PEP by 5,640 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $172.33.

On 10/28/2022, PepsiCo Inc traded for a price of $182.16 per share and a market cap of $255.79Bil. The stock has returned 15.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-book ratio of 13.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.60 and a price-sales ratio of 3.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:INTC by 24,403 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.09.

On 10/28/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $28.89 per share and a market cap of $128.71Bil. The stock has returned -36.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-book ratio of 1.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.45 and a price-sales ratio of 1.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 4,165 shares in NAS:TXN, giving the stock a 0.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $167.7 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Texas Instruments Inc traded for a price of $160.5 per share and a market cap of $148.16Bil. The stock has returned -11.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Texas Instruments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-book ratio of 10.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.24 and a price-sales ratio of 7.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 18,000-share investment in NYSE:CAG. Previously, the stock had a 0.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.33 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Conagra Brands Inc traded for a price of $36.58 per share and a market cap of $17.94Bil. The stock has returned 15.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Conagra Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-book ratio of 2.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.75 and a price-sales ratio of 1.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

