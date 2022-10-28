NORTHEAST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 173 stocks valued at a total of $1.48Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.40%), AMZN(4.45%), and MSFT(4.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NORTHEAST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s top five trades of the quarter.

NORTHEAST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT reduced their investment in NYSE:ECL by 17,847 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.23.

On 10/28/2022, Ecolab Inc traded for a price of $156.69 per share and a market cap of $45.21Bil. The stock has returned -28.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ecolab Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.82, a price-book ratio of 6.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.17 and a price-sales ratio of 3.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, NORTHEAST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought 11,000 shares of NYSE:SHW for a total holding of 21,049. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $236.9.

On 10/28/2022, Sherwin-Williams Co traded for a price of $225.87 per share and a market cap of $59.23Bil. The stock has returned -28.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sherwin-Williams Co has a price-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-book ratio of 22.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.95 and a price-sales ratio of 2.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, NORTHEAST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought 24,319 shares of NYSE:BX for a total holding of 241,153. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.85.

On 10/28/2022, Blackstone Inc traded for a price of $93.9055 per share and a market cap of $69.39Bil. The stock has returned -28.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-book ratio of 9.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.03 and a price-sales ratio of 6.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, NORTHEAST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought 15,630 shares of ARCA:VIG for a total holding of 85,784. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.19.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $148.96 per share and a market cap of $62.93Bil. The stock has returned -7.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

NORTHEAST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT reduced their investment in NAS:META by 12,476 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 10/28/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $99.31 per share and a market cap of $269.63Bil. The stock has returned -68.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-book ratio of 2.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.69 and a price-sales ratio of 2.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

