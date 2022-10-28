ASPIRIANT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 261 stocks valued at a total of $2.04Bil. The top holdings were ACWV(13.36%), VTEB(10.97%), and VIG(8.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ASPIRIANT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

ASPIRIANT, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTEB by 851,669 shares. The trade had a 2.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.8.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.57 per share and a market cap of $20.50Bil. The stock has returned -11.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, ASPIRIANT, LLC bought 285,220 shares of ARCA:VIG for a total holding of 1,338,263. The trade had a 1.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.19.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $148.96 per share and a market cap of $62.93Bil. The stock has returned -7.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, ASPIRIANT, LLC bought 250,883 shares of ARCA:VSS for a total holding of 377,303. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.83.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $96.76 per share and a market cap of $6.94Bil. The stock has returned -28.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, ASPIRIANT, LLC bought 401,850 shares of BATS:EFAV for a total holding of 577,515. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.71.

On 10/28/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $58.825 per share and a market cap of $7.01Bil. The stock has returned -21.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, ASPIRIANT, LLC bought 846,196 shares of ARCA:FNDE for a total holding of 1,160,090. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.5.

On 10/28/2022, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF traded for a price of $23.39 per share and a market cap of $4.05Bil. The stock has returned -25.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

