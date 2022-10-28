GHP Investment Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 928 stocks valued at a total of $1.30Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(2.01%), IJS(1.45%), and IJT(1.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GHP Investment Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

GHP Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IDLV by 249,825 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.2.

On 10/28/2022, Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF traded for a price of $25.01 per share and a market cap of $426.42Mil. The stock has returned -17.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 30,414-share investment in NAS:CCMP. Previously, the stock had a 0.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $173.19 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, CMC Materials Inc traded for a price of $173.69 per share and a market cap of $4.97Bil. The stock has returned 19.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CMC Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.47, a price-book ratio of 5.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.64 and a price-sales ratio of 4.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, GHP Investment Advisors, Inc. bought 116,547 shares of ARCA:IQLT for a total holding of 128,041. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.93.

On 10/28/2022, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $29.46 per share and a market cap of $3.72Bil. The stock has returned -24.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, GHP Investment Advisors, Inc. bought 58,120 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 83,701. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.8.

On 10/28/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $56.0201 per share and a market cap of $80.38Bil. The stock has returned -24.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 39,949-share investment in BATS:EFAV. Previously, the stock had a 0.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.71 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $58.825 per share and a market cap of $7.01Bil. The stock has returned -21.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

