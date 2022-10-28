Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

701 5TH AVE, SUITE 4200 SEATTLE, WA 98104

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 67 stocks valued at a total of $89.00Mil. The top holdings were CVLG(2.90%), PLPC(2.53%), and SENEA(2.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 113,579 shares in NYSE:TMST, giving the stock a 1.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.68 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, TimkenSteel Corp traded for a price of $17.2 per share and a market cap of $774.30Mil. The stock has returned 25.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TimkenSteel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 4.17, a price-book ratio of 1.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.05 and a price-sales ratio of 0.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 62,263 shares in NAS:EGRX, giving the stock a 1.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.69 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $32.875 per share and a market cap of $431.31Mil. The stock has returned -37.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-book ratio of 1.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.22 and a price-sales ratio of 1.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 99,217-share investment in NAS:SGC. Previously, the stock had a 1.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.39 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Superior Group Of Companies Inc traded for a price of $9.96 per share and a market cap of $169.29Mil. The stock has returned -59.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Superior Group Of Companies Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 63.88 and a price-sales ratio of 0.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 119,500 shares in NYSE:GNK, giving the stock a 1.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.88 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd traded for a price of $13.22 per share and a market cap of $552.69Mil. The stock has returned -8.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 2.39, a price-book ratio of 0.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.30 and a price-sales ratio of 0.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 33,886 shares in NAS:EGLE, giving the stock a 1.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.31 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc traded for a price of $48.25 per share and a market cap of $656.76Mil. The stock has returned 30.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2.48, a price-book ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.26 and a price-sales ratio of 1.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.