Community Bank, N.A. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

5790 WIDEWATERS PARKWAY DEWITT, NY 13214

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 692 stocks valued at a total of $655.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.80%), IVV(5.72%), and IEFA(4.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Community Bank, N.A.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 30,000-share investment in NAS:VCIT. Previously, the stock had a 0.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $79.71 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $75.3533 per share and a market cap of $37.22Bil. The stock has returned -17.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Community Bank, N.A. bought 23,912 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 136,449. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.67.

On 10/28/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $97.7311 per share and a market cap of $65.94Bil. The stock has returned -12.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Community Bank, N.A. reduced their investment in NAS:ACWI by 26,560 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $86.39.

On 10/28/2022, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund traded for a price of $83.075 per share and a market cap of $15.30Bil. The stock has returned -19.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Community Bank, N.A. reduced their investment in ARCA:LDUR by 10,000 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.22.

On 10/28/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $94.03 per share and a market cap of $1.46Bil. The stock has returned -5.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Community Bank, N.A. bought 12,099 shares of NYSE:CL for a total holding of 26,179. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.41.

On 10/28/2022, Colgate-Palmolive Co traded for a price of $74.135 per share and a market cap of $62.60Bil. The stock has returned -1.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Colgate-Palmolive Co has a price-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-book ratio of 371.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.04 and a price-sales ratio of 3.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.