Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 18 stocks valued at a total of $246.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(31.26%), VTI(21.72%), and VUG(13.28%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Rezny Wealth Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 39,976-share investment in ARCA:XBI. Previously, the stock had a 1.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $84.31 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, SPDR Biotech ETF traded for a price of $82.73 per share and a market cap of $7.35Bil. The stock has returned -34.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Biotech ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. bought 2,070 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 214,818. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/28/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $389.38 per share and a market cap of $294.80Bil. The stock has returned -14.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. bought 6,154 shares of ARCA:DGRO for a total holding of 413,135. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.88.

On 10/28/2022, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF traded for a price of $49.12 per share and a market cap of $23.70Bil. The stock has returned -5.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. bought 643 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 153,019. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.74.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $224.47 per share and a market cap of $70.10Bil. The stock has returned -27.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 1,626 shares. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.92.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.105 per share and a market cap of $38.16Bil. The stock has returned -7.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

