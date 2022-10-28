First Bank & Trust recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 162 stocks valued at a total of $272.00Mil. The top holdings were VEA(11.00%), AGG(6.59%), and VWO(5.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were First Bank & Trust’s top five trades of the quarter.

First Bank & Trust reduced their investment in NAS:DAKT by 252,828 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.44.

On 10/28/2022, Daktronics Inc traded for a price of $3.395 per share and a market cap of $154.26Mil. The stock has returned -40.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Daktronics Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.85 and a price-sales ratio of 0.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 44,254-share investment in NYSE:KEY. Previously, the stock had a 0.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.9 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, KeyCorp traded for a price of $17.945 per share and a market cap of $16.79Bil. The stock has returned -20.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KeyCorp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-book ratio of 1.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25 and a price-sales ratio of 2.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, First Bank & Trust bought 5,174 shares of NYSE:JPM for a total holding of 9,474. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $114.76.

On 10/28/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $125.6641 per share and a market cap of $369.68Bil. The stock has returned -23.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-book ratio of 1.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.58 and a price-sales ratio of 3.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, First Bank & Trust bought 2,034 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 33,762. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 10/28/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $233.605 per share and a market cap of $1,782.08Bil. The stock has returned -27.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-book ratio of 10.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.27 and a price-sales ratio of 8.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 5,105 shares in NAS:CBSH, giving the stock a 0.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $69.34 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Commerce Bancshares Inc traded for a price of $70.31 per share and a market cap of $8.48Bil. The stock has returned 6.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Commerce Bancshares Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-book ratio of 3.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.83 and a price-sales ratio of 5.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

