IFG Advisory, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 516 stocks valued at a total of $1.10Bil. The top holdings were SPY(4.25%), QQQ(3.66%), and IBTD(3.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were IFG Advisory, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

IFG Advisory, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPTI by 1,091,870 shares. The trade had a 3.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.17.

On 10/28/2022, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $27.97 per share and a market cap of $3.60Bil. The stock has returned -11.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 1,355,716 shares in NAS:IBTD, giving the stock a 3.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.78 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $24.7492 per share and a market cap of $1.07Bil. The stock has returned -2.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, IFG Advisory, LLC bought 78,937 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 150,311. The trade had a 1.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 10/28/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $280.25 per share and a market cap of $153.35Bil. The stock has returned -26.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, IFG Advisory, LLC bought 354,146 shares of ARCA:EFA for a total holding of 367,616. The trade had a 1.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.33.

On 10/28/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $59.615 per share and a market cap of $42.06Bil. The stock has returned -23.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, IFG Advisory, LLC bought 31,288 shares of ARCA:MDY for a total holding of 37,967. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $440.17.

On 10/28/2022, S&P MidCap 400 ETF traded for a price of $442.35 per share and a market cap of $17.94Bil. The stock has returned -11.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, S&P MidCap 400 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

