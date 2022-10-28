Freedom Day Solutions, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 101 stocks valued at a total of $185.00Mil. The top holdings were MBOX(20.43%), AAPL(3.66%), and MSFT(2.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Freedom Day Solutions, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Freedom Day Solutions, LLC bought 259,499 shares of ARCA:MBOX for a total holding of 1,657,816. The trade had a 3.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.58.

On 10/28/2022, Freedom Day Dividend ETF traded for a price of $25.3953 per share and a market cap of $50.29Mil. The stock has returned 0.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Freedom Day Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Freedom Day Solutions, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CCI by 11,534 shares. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $171.14.

On 10/28/2022, Crown Castle Inc traded for a price of $131.81 per share and a market cap of $59.29Bil. The stock has returned -24.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Crown Castle Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-book ratio of 7.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.89 and a price-sales ratio of 8.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Freedom Day Solutions, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:V by 9,719 shares. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.49.

On 10/28/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $210.89 per share and a market cap of $451.69Bil. The stock has returned 0.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-book ratio of 12.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.32 and a price-sales ratio of 15.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Freedom Day Solutions, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MKC by 22,545 shares. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.85.

On 10/28/2022, McCormick & Co Inc traded for a price of $79.16 per share and a market cap of $21.65Bil. The stock has returned -0.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McCormick & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-book ratio of 4.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.18 and a price-sales ratio of 3.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 8,870-share investment in NYSE:STE. Previously, the stock had a 0.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $203.49 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Steris PLC traded for a price of $173.47 per share and a market cap of $17.53Bil. The stock has returned -24.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Steris PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 46.48, a price-book ratio of 2.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.95 and a price-sales ratio of 3.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

