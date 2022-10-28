WHITENER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 135 stocks valued at a total of $212.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.17%), AMZN(4.98%), and GOOGL(4.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WHITENER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

WHITENER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 6,026 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/28/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $157.235 per share and a market cap of $2,699.52Bil. The stock has returned 3.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-book ratio of 43.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.29 and a price-sales ratio of 7.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

WHITENER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 6,475 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 10/28/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $101.525 per share and a market cap of $928.82Bil. The stock has returned -41.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 90.70, a price-book ratio of 7.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.75 and a price-sales ratio of 1.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, WHITENER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 11,918 shares of NYSE:TFC for a total holding of 80,873. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.11.

On 10/28/2022, Truist Financial Corp traded for a price of $44.8006 per share and a market cap of $59.81Bil. The stock has returned -26.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Truist Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-book ratio of 1.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.17 and a price-sales ratio of 2.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, WHITENER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 1,315 shares of NYSE:DE for a total holding of 3,890. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $342.56.

On 10/28/2022, Deere & Co traded for a price of $396.77 per share and a market cap of $119.02Bil. The stock has returned 14.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deere & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-book ratio of 6.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.10 and a price-sales ratio of 2.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, WHITENER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 3,105 shares of NYSE:ABBV for a total holding of 32,238. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $143.5.

On 10/28/2022, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $146.37 per share and a market cap of $247.92Bil. The stock has returned 38.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-book ratio of 17.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.55 and a price-sales ratio of 4.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

