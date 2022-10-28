FINANCIAL LIFE ADVISORS recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 69 stocks valued at a total of $200.00Mil. The top holdings were IGIB(12.76%), IVE(9.69%), and IEFA(8.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FINANCIAL LIFE ADVISORS’s top five trades of the quarter.

FINANCIAL LIFE ADVISORS reduced their investment in NAS:IGIB by 90,757 shares. The trade had a 2.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.86.

On 10/28/2022, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.03 per share and a market cap of $9.14Bil. The stock has returned -17.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

FINANCIAL LIFE ADVISORS reduced their investment in NAS:VMBS by 67,043 shares. The trade had a 1.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.39.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF traded for a price of $44.585 per share and a market cap of $13.72Bil. The stock has returned -14.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

FINANCIAL LIFE ADVISORS reduced their investment in BATS:IEFA by 51,024 shares. The trade had a 1.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.8.

On 10/28/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $56.0201 per share and a market cap of $80.38Bil. The stock has returned -24.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 60,897 shares in ARCA:SCHZ, giving the stock a 1.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.4 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $44.83 per share and a market cap of $6.56Bil. The stock has returned -15.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 51,006 shares in NAS:IUSB, giving the stock a 1.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.45 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $44.06 per share and a market cap of $18.19Bil. The stock has returned -15.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

