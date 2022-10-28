Bell Rock Capital LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 94 stocks valued at a total of $81.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(15.81%), AMZN(5.31%), and MSFT(4.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bell Rock Capital LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 664,101-share investment in ARCA:BSV. Previously, the stock had a 39.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.21 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.701 per share and a market cap of $37.67Bil. The stock has returned -6.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 157,270-share investment in ARCA:VUG. Previously, the stock had a 27.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $240.74 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $224.3965 per share and a market cap of $70.10Bil. The stock has returned -27.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought 87,458 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 92,625. The trade had a 14.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/28/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $157.235 per share and a market cap of $2,699.52Bil. The stock has returned 3.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-book ratio of 43.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.29 and a price-sales ratio of 7.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Bell Rock Capital LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VBK by 94,894 shares. The trade had a 14.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $214.25.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $208.03 per share and a market cap of $12.29Bil. The stock has returned -29.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 38,060 shares in NAS:AMZN, giving the stock a 5.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $126.4 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $101.525 per share and a market cap of $928.82Bil. The stock has returned -41.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 90.70, a price-book ratio of 7.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.75 and a price-sales ratio of 1.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

