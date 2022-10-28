Eukles Asset Management recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 226 stocks valued at a total of $153.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.66%), MSFT(4.32%), and IWF(3.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Eukles Asset Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Eukles Asset Management bought 1,417 shares of ARCA:IWF for a total holding of 27,711. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $234.63.

On 10/28/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $223.87 per share and a market cap of $59.43Bil. The stock has returned -24.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Eukles Asset Management bought 6,696 shares of ARCA:SPSB for a total holding of 140,378. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.58.

On 10/28/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $29.155 per share and a market cap of $7.10Bil. The stock has returned -4.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Eukles Asset Management bought 2,529 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 57,474. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.92.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.105 per share and a market cap of $38.16Bil. The stock has returned -7.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Eukles Asset Management bought 471 shares of NYSE:HD for a total holding of 6,410. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $295.18.

On 10/28/2022, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $297.7 per share and a market cap of $305.79Bil. The stock has returned -18.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-book ratio of 1291.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.88 and a price-sales ratio of 1.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Eukles Asset Management bought 1,833 shares of ARCA:IWP for a total holding of 36,929. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.7.

On 10/28/2022, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $84.49 per share and a market cap of $11.78Bil. The stock has returned -28.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

