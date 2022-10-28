VIEWPOINT INVESTMENT PARTNERS CORP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 9 stocks valued at a total of $84.00Mil. The top holdings were VCIT(28.43%), VTI(27.48%), and EMLC(14.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were VIEWPOINT INVESTMENT PARTNERS CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, VIEWPOINT INVESTMENT PARTNERS CORP bought 302,700 shares of ARCA:EMLC for a total holding of 528,600. The trade had a 8.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.72.

On 10/28/2022, VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.735 per share and a market cap of $2.64Bil. The stock has returned -18.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

VIEWPOINT INVESTMENT PARTNERS CORP reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 22,300 shares. The trade had a 4.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $194.608 per share and a market cap of $261.55Bil. The stock has returned -16.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, VIEWPOINT INVESTMENT PARTNERS CORP bought 38,900 shares of NAS:VCIT for a total holding of 315,430. The trade had a 3.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.71.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $75.3533 per share and a market cap of $37.22Bil. The stock has returned -17.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

VIEWPOINT INVESTMENT PARTNERS CORP reduced their investment in ARCA:TIP by 24,000 shares. The trade had a 3.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.92.

On 10/28/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $106.505 per share and a market cap of $25.17Bil. The stock has returned -11.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

VIEWPOINT INVESTMENT PARTNERS CORP reduced their investment in ARCA:REET by 74,100 shares. The trade had a 2.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.35.

On 10/28/2022, iShares Global REIT ETF traded for a price of $22.15 per share and a market cap of $2.69Bil. The stock has returned -22.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Global REIT ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

