THOMA BRAVO, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

150 N. RIVERSIDE PLAZA, SUITE 2800 CHICAGO, IL 60606

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 5 stocks valued at a total of $7.16Bil. The top holdings were DT(40.96%), INST(37.97%), and MLNK(9.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were THOMA BRAVO, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 16,611,135-share investment in NAS:MCFE. Previously, the stock had a 4.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.81 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, McAfee Corp traded for a price of $25.99 per share and a market cap of $4.89Bil. The stock has returned 33.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, McAfee Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.92 and a price-sales ratio of 2.41.

The guru established a new position worth 122,065,804 shares in NYSE:INST, giving the stock a 24.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.37 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Instructure Holdings Inc traded for a price of $24.28 per share and a market cap of $3.45Bil. The stock has returned -5.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Instructure Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.96 and a price-sales ratio of 7.64.

The guru established a new position worth 40,463,246 shares in NYSE:MLNK, giving the stock a 7.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.75 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, MeridianLink Inc traded for a price of $17.76 per share and a market cap of $1.46Bil. The stock has returned -24.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MeridianLink Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.91 and a price-sales ratio of 5.11.

The guru sold out of their 9,180,569-share investment in NYSE:ICE. Previously, the stock had a 13.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $103.81 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Intercontinental Exchange Inc traded for a price of $96.17 per share and a market cap of $53.85Bil. The stock has returned -27.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-book ratio of 2.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.86 and a price-sales ratio of 5.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

THOMA BRAVO, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:DT by 10,780,000 shares. The trade had a 6.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.68.

On 10/28/2022, Dynatrace Inc traded for a price of $35.025 per share and a market cap of $9.93Bil. The stock has returned -52.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dynatrace Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 243.88, a price-book ratio of 7.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 74.52 and a price-sales ratio of 9.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.