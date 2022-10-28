Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3505 Hill Blvd. Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 106 stocks valued at a total of $127.00Mil. The top holdings were DVY(4.18%), AAPL(4.14%), and RYF(4.02%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC bought 5,411 shares of BATS:NOBL for a total holding of 48,966. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.03.

On 10/28/2022, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF traded for a price of $88.281 per share and a market cap of $10.38Bil. The stock has returned -4.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC bought 1,573 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 2,434. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 10/28/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $280.25 per share and a market cap of $153.35Bil. The stock has returned -26.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC bought 1,445 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 2,174. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $279.27.

On 10/28/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $226.2348 per share and a market cap of $694.06Bil. The stock has returned -37.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 69.56, a price-book ratio of 17.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 42.66 and a price-sales ratio of 10.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC bought 2,530 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 38,055. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/28/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $157.235 per share and a market cap of $2,699.52Bil. The stock has returned 3.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-book ratio of 43.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.29 and a price-sales ratio of 7.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC bought 3,591 shares of NAS:SHY for a total holding of 5,246. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.09.

On 10/28/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.125 per share and a market cap of $28.95Bil. The stock has returned -4.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.