MIRABELLA FINANCIAL SERVICES LLP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 313 stocks valued at a total of $963.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(18.50%), XLI(12.45%), and RSP(6.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MIRABELLA FINANCIAL SERVICES LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 490,648 shares in ARCA:RSP, giving the stock a 6.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $140.49 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF traded for a price of $139.6599 per share and a market cap of $30.73Bil. The stock has returned -10.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, MIRABELLA FINANCIAL SERVICES LLP bought 156,022 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 491,338. The trade had a 5.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 10/28/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $387.78 per share and a market cap of $364.78Bil. The stock has returned -14.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-sales ratio of 2.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 678,887-share investment in ARCA:IHI. Previously, the stock had a 3.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.78 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF traded for a price of $49.8957 per share and a market cap of $6.12Bil. The stock has returned -22.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, MIRABELLA FINANCIAL SERVICES LLP bought 84,530 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 187,146. The trade had a 2.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 10/28/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $280.25 per share and a market cap of $153.35Bil. The stock has returned -26.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, MIRABELLA FINANCIAL SERVICES LLP bought 263,812 shares of ARCA:VNQ for a total holding of 393,529. The trade had a 2.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.59.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $82.95 per share and a market cap of $33.64Bil. The stock has returned -22.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

