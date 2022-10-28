Reliant Wealth Planning recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

301 TOWNEPARK CIRCLE LOUISVILLE, KY 40243

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 15 stocks valued at a total of $236.00Mil. The top holdings were ITOT(19.74%), VOO(15.92%), and SCHO(15.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Reliant Wealth Planning’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Reliant Wealth Planning bought 54,690 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 400,336. The trade had a 1.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.31.

On 10/28/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $74.0765 per share and a market cap of $40.31Bil. The stock has returned -1.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Reliant Wealth Planning bought 24,658 shares of ARCA:SCHO for a total holding of 752,328. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.77.

On 10/28/2022, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $48.205 per share and a market cap of $10.06Bil. The stock has returned -4.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Reliant Wealth Planning bought 1,658 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 114,206. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $356.35 per share and a market cap of $265.12Bil. The stock has returned -14.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Reliant Wealth Planning bought 6,614 shares of ARCA:ITOT for a total holding of 584,451. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.01.

On 10/28/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $86.22 per share and a market cap of $40.06Bil. The stock has returned -16.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Reliant Wealth Planning bought 1,603 shares of ARCA:XLG for a total holding of 115,655. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.85.

On 10/28/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF traded for a price of $286.56 per share and a market cap of $1.94Bil. The stock has returned -18.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.