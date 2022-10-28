Better Money Decisions, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

460 ST. MICHAELS DRIVE, SUITE 902 SANTA FE, NM 87505

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 57 stocks valued at a total of $103.00Mil. The top holdings were IEFA(14.97%), IGSB(13.04%), and SPTS(9.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Better Money Decisions, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Better Money Decisions, LLC bought 53,708 shares of BATS:PSEP for a total holding of 63,420. The trade had a 1.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.01.

On 10/28/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September traded for a price of $29.11 per share and a market cap of $528.35Mil. The stock has returned -3.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Better Money Decisions, LLC bought 37,538 shares of BATS:PJUL for a total holding of 38,284. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.17.

On 10/28/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July traded for a price of $29.97 per share and a market cap of $499.08Mil. The stock has returned -1.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Better Money Decisions, LLC bought 11,161 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 291,970. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.8.

On 10/28/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $56.0201 per share and a market cap of $80.38Bil. The stock has returned -24.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Better Money Decisions, LLC bought 18,505 shares of ARCA:SPDW for a total holding of 40,190. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.83.

On 10/28/2022, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $27.44 per share and a market cap of $11.67Bil. The stock has returned -24.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Better Money Decisions, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:COST by 1,000 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $520.14.

On 10/28/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $511.57 per share and a market cap of $229.43Bil. The stock has returned 4.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-book ratio of 10.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.02 and a price-sales ratio of 1.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.