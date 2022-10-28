Advance Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 87 stocks valued at a total of $818.00Mil. The top holdings were FIXD(29.89%), FVD(21.76%), and RDVY(16.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Advance Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Advance Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in BATS:DMAY by 536,845 shares. The trade had a 1.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.56.

On 10/28/2022, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May traded for a price of $31.23 per share and a market cap of $198.50Mil. The stock has returned -9.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Advance Capital Management, Inc. bought 164,328 shares of NAS:IEF for a total holding of 212,115. The trade had a 1.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.09.

On 10/28/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $94.71 per share and a market cap of $21.27Bil. The stock has returned -16.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Advance Capital Management, Inc. bought 420,570 shares of ARCA:FVD for a total holding of 4,974,142. The trade had a 1.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.38.

On 10/28/2022, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund traded for a price of $38.84 per share and a market cap of $12.00Bil. The stock has returned -3.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Advance Capital Management, Inc. bought 41,457 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 42,710. The trade had a 1.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 10/28/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $387.78 per share and a market cap of $364.78Bil. The stock has returned -14.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-sales ratio of 2.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Advance Capital Management, Inc. bought 52,195 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 55,013. The trade had a 1.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 10/28/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $280.25 per share and a market cap of $153.35Bil. The stock has returned -26.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

