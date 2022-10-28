Keystone Financial Services recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 79 stocks valued at a total of $172.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(23.23%), ESGU(13.00%), and IUSB(10.11%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Keystone Financial Services’s top five trades of the quarter.

Keystone Financial Services reduced their investment in BATS:GOVT by 362,374 shares. The trade had a 4.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.61.

On 10/28/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.465 per share and a market cap of $21.53Bil. The stock has returned -13.88% over the past year.

During the quarter, Keystone Financial Services bought 58,479 shares of NAS:MBB for a total holding of 66,350. The trade had a 3.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.75.

On 10/28/2022, iShares MBS ETF traded for a price of $90.825 per share and a market cap of $21.65Bil. The stock has returned -14.69% over the past year.

The guru established a new position worth 56,867 shares in ARCA:IYW, giving the stock a 2.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $84.68 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, iShares U.S. Technology ETF traded for a price of $77.2205 per share and a market cap of $8.03Bil. The stock has returned -29.31% over the past year.

During the quarter, Keystone Financial Services bought 82,623 shares of NAS:IUSB for a total holding of 394,123. The trade had a 2.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.45.

On 10/28/2022, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $44.06 per share and a market cap of $18.19Bil. The stock has returned -15.36% over the past year.

The guru established a new position worth 84,108 shares in ARCA:SHYG, giving the stock a 2.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.94 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $41.28 per share and a market cap of $6.76Bil. The stock has returned -4.79% over the past year.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

