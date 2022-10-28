EFG Asset Management (North America) Corp. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1211 Sw Fifth Avenue Portland, OR 97204

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 173 stocks valued at a total of $433.00Mil. The top holdings were SGEN(2.52%), VEEV(2.03%), and IDXX(2.02%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EFG Asset Management (North America) Corp.’s top five trades of the quarter.

EFG Asset Management (North America) Corp. reduced their investment in NYSE:BX by 59,017 shares. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.85.

On 10/28/2022, Blackstone Inc traded for a price of $93.9055 per share and a market cap of $69.39Bil. The stock has returned -28.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-book ratio of 9.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.03 and a price-sales ratio of 6.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 9,838-share investment in NYSE:TMO. Previously, the stock had a 1.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $559.63 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc traded for a price of $503.0362 per share and a market cap of $201.07Bil. The stock has returned -18.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-book ratio of 4.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.45 and a price-sales ratio of 4.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 54,768-share investment in NYSE:SPOT. Previously, the stock had a 1.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $107.01 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Spotify Technology SA traded for a price of $81.94 per share and a market cap of $15.97Bil. The stock has returned -71.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Spotify Technology SA has a price-book ratio of 7.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.48 and a price-sales ratio of 1.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 51,851-share investment in NAS:EXPD. Previously, the stock had a 1.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.1 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Expeditors International of Washington Inc traded for a price of $97.35 per share and a market cap of $15.97Bil. The stock has returned -19.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Expeditors International of Washington Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-book ratio of 4.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.71 and a price-sales ratio of 0.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 16,726 shares in NAS:LPLA, giving the stock a 0.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $212.68 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, LPL Financial Holdings Inc traded for a price of $256.17 per share and a market cap of $20.66Bil. The stock has returned 46.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 41.26, a price-book ratio of 11.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.43 and a price-sales ratio of 8.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.