Dun & Bradstreet Announces Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.05

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet”) (

NYSE:DNB, Financial), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share. The dividend will be payable December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2022.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

