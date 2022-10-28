Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 04, 2022!

SANMINA CORPORATION INVITES YOU TO JOIN ITS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2022 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) announced today that it will host its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 earnings conference call on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET.

Sanmina Corporation's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings

Monday, November 7, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET

www.sanmina.com

866.652.5200 – Domestic

412.317.6060 – International

Sanmina Investor Relations at 408.964.3610

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in industrial, defense, medical, automotive, communications networks and cloud infrastructure markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.

Sanmina Contact:
Paige Melching
SVP, Investor Communications
408.964.3610

favicon.png?sn=SF18721&sd=2022-10-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanmina-corporation-invites-you-to-join-its-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-earnings-conference-call-301662646.html

SOURCE Sanmina Corporation

